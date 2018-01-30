Dems push to raise smoking age to 21

Posted:

Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – Democratic lawmakers are pushing bills to hike the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“We’ve known since the 1960s the effect of tobacco on our health,” State Senator Julie Morrison, (D) Deerfield, stated at the Illinois State Capitol.  “We can identify from last year $2 billion in Medicaid spending that is directly related to smoking diseases.”

The legislation has been tagged as ‘Tobacco 21’.  It is sponsored in the Senate (SB 2332) by Senator Morrison.  The House sponsor is Rep. Camille Lilly (HB 4297) an Oak Park Democrat.

Numerous hospitals and health related organizations support the measure including the American Lung Association. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More