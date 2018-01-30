Dems push to raise smoking age to 21

Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – Democratic lawmakers are pushing bills to hike the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“We’ve known since the 1960s the effect of tobacco on our health,” State Senator Julie Morrison, (D) Deerfield, stated at the Illinois State Capitol. “We can identify from last year $2 billion in Medicaid spending that is directly related to smoking diseases.”

The legislation has been tagged as ‘Tobacco 21’. It is sponsored in the Senate (SB 2332) by Senator Morrison. The House sponsor is Rep. Camille Lilly (HB 4297) an Oak Park Democrat.

Numerous hospitals and health related organizations support the measure including the American Lung Association.