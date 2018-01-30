Assisted living complex may arrive in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The city of Danville might soon have a new assisted living complex.

Before the $10 million project can come to fruition, Danville leaders have to rezone a property north of Danville’s Life Church and east of Bowman Avenue. The News-Gazette reports the land is currently zoned for agriculture and will have to be moved to multi-family residential zoning.

A zoning decision is expected to come Thursday evening in Danville’s city hall.

Philips Investments LLC is behind the project. State Rep. Reggie Philips, who is part of the company, told the newspaper the home can help with “economic growth opportunities” in the Danville area.

The paper says $9 million of the project cost is expected to be covered by construction loans, with the other $1.5 million coming from a number of places. Community Development Block Grant money from the city is expected to cover part of that remaining amount.

The facility is expected to include 50 assisted living units and another 24 dedicated to memory care. The News-Gazette says it will be able to house 140 people with the help of around-the-clock monitoring from workers.

The newspaper says the project is expected to be finished in June 2019.