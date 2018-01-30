Assisted living complex may arrive in Danville

Assisted living complex may arrive in DanvillePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Woman tried to set man on fire, burned floor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman tried to set her boyfriend on fire in Decatur.
-
Police: Man exposed himself to, kissed minor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man sexually abused a family member in the Decatur area.
-
Woman with dementia missing in Illinois
WAYNESVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A search is underway for a missing Waynesville woman.
-
Crossbow thief strikes again at CVS
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was arrested for stealing a crossbow from Rural King is in trouble again.
-
Sex offender concerns place district under fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Parents of Decatur students say their children played sports with an alleged sex offender.
-
Missing 16-year-old Illinois girl found dead along roadway
GRANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing northern Illinois teenager and they're investigating the death as a homicide.
-
Jewelry theft suspect busted for marijuana
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested a man who they believe robbed a family member.
-
Object dropped from overpass hits ambulance
Someone dropped an object from an overpass near Springfield, damaging an ambulance from Logan County.
-
State hashes out details for the legalization of recreational marijuana
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Heather Steans are the driving for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois.
-
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Woman tried to set man on fire, burned floor
-
Woman with dementia missing in Illinois
-
Sex offender concerns place district under fire
-
Jewelry theft suspect busted for marijuana
-
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
-
Object dropped from overpass hits ambulance
-
Bank robbery manhunt ends in arrest
-
-
Decatur Police investigating a Saturday night murder
-
Norfolk Southern moving jobs out of Decatur
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-