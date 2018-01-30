$1.4 million dollar donation to aid jail, autopsies

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): The Macon County Jail could see a $1.4 million donation. The money would provide new jail software and would aid in efforts focused on prosecuting drug dealers.

"As you know, there has been a crisis declared both nationwide, statewide, and, in essence, here in Macon County," Michael Day, the Macon County Coroner, says.

Local law enforcement could see more help tackling the opioid epidemic. Sheriff Howard Buffett is donating $1.4 million dollars to the Macon County Jail, with a portion dedicated to autopsies of overdose victims.

"It was determined that to assist in responding to this crisis that additional resources may be needed in the coroners office," Day says.

$60,000 thousand will be attributed to confirming that the cause of death is an overdose. That way the dealer who sold the drugs can be charged with narcotic related homicide.

"Unfortunately, when people arrive on the coroners case load there is nothing we can do for that particular person," Day says. "However, we can, hopefully with this expanded autopsy program, move forward in establishing some justice for that victim and their family."

$500,000 thousand will be used to improve the county jail.

"Obviously, his generosity is going to allow us to do some things we wouldn't have had the opportunity to do otherwise," Lieutenant Kristopher Thompson, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, says. "You know, we meet our inspection standards every time we're inspected but we'd like to exceed them and not just be an adequate jail but be the best jail."

A major improvement will be a new software and inmate tracking system.

"It could be anyone's loved one up here and we're doing our best to keep the community safe from some of the offenders, but we're also trying to make their lives here, you know, as good as it can be," Lt. Thompson says.

Before the $1.4 million donation goes through, it must be approved by the Macon County Board.