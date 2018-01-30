Piano teacher charged with sexual assault arrested

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Michael Parlier, 36 Aaron Michael Parlier, 36

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they have arrested a piano teacher accused of sexual assault. 

Bloomington police say they found Pekin man Aaron Michael Parlier, 36, at an address in Normal. He is facing a predatory criminal sexual assault charge. Officers say he gave piano lessons all over Bloomington in recent years, and in that time assaulted someone less than 13 years old and several teenagers. 

Police want anyone who might have taken lessons from Parlier and/or could have been a victim to call them.

Information should go to Detective John Heinlen by phone at (309)434-2672 or through email at jheinlen@cityblm.org. Another contact, U.S. Marshals Task Force Detective Tom Rena, can be reached at (309)275-5345.

Anonymous tips can go to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111. Information that leads to an arrest and indictment could mean a reward of up to $1,000.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More