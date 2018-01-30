Piano teacher charged with sexual assault arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they have arrested a piano teacher accused of sexual assault.

Bloomington police say they found Pekin man Aaron Michael Parlier, 36, at an address in Normal. He is facing a predatory criminal sexual assault charge. Officers say he gave piano lessons all over Bloomington in recent years, and in that time assaulted someone less than 13 years old and several teenagers.

Police want anyone who might have taken lessons from Parlier and/or could have been a victim to call them.

Information should go to Detective John Heinlen by phone at (309)434-2672 or through email at jheinlen@cityblm.org. Another contact, U.S. Marshals Task Force Detective Tom Rena, can be reached at (309)275-5345.

Anonymous tips can go to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111. Information that leads to an arrest and indictment could mean a reward of up to $1,000.