Schools get test results from 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Board of Education this month released results of the 2016 Illinois Science Assessment.

The assessment tests students in fifth and eighth grades and during their first high school biology course.

State officials blamed the delay on the state budget crisis, which they say made it hard to get contractors to make and grade the test, along with the short period of time they had to prepare the federally-mandated test.

Cerro Gordo school superintendent Brett Robinson said the delay in receiving the results affects their usefulness.

“We need timely data to be able to effectively use that data to our advantage and to our students’ advantage to tweak our curriculum appropriately,” Robinson said. “But we need detailed data and timely data to be able to do that.”

Robinsons said the available data include few details, only the number of students who met or failed to meet state standards. Still, he said, those results give some valuable information.

“It gives you an idea of how we did, how our kids are doing relative to other kids around the state for comparison’s sake,” Robinson said. “For the most part, we’re faring pretty well.”

To view a searchable spreadsheet of results for all schools, click here and look under 2016 Illinois Science Assessment Results.