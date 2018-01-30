Free museum admission, activities available on Lincoln's birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Abraham Lincoln’s birthday will be recognized will free museum admission.

The late president’s 209th birthday arrives on Feb. 12, 2018. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library says people will be able to get in free of charge on that day. Special events will be available for the public to experience.

Interpreters will perform as Mary Lincoln and a Civil War soldier. Dulcimer and banjo expert Mike Anderson is planning to perform 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

"Abraham Lincoln's legacy can be felt every single day, but his birthday is an especially good time to take stock of all that he accomplished," said Alan Lowe, executive director of the museum. "By offering free admission and special events, we hope to make that legacy as accessible as possible on this special day."

The museum is also hosting a roundtable of historians from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Details on that event can be found here.

It will announce the winners of a bicentennial art contest involving children from kindergarten to high school ages. Winning posters will be on display on Feb. 12.