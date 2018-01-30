'Complete loss': House fire cause ruled undetermined

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Fire crews say flames completely destroyed a Charleston home.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to 1001 Elm St. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Crews spent over five hours on the scene as they attacked the flames from the outside.

Firefighters say the person who lived in that house escaped without any injuries.

Investigators are calling the structure a “complete loss”. They say a cause is undetermined because the fire destroyed the house, but did say they believe the fire started around the kitchen and bathroom area.

Mattoon and Lincoln fire departments assisted Charleston firefighters at the scene.