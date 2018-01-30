Illinois puts on a show for Deron Williams, rolls past Rutgers

Click the video above for Noah Newman's postgame report from the State Farm Center!

CHAMPAIGN -- With three-time NBA all star Deron Williams sitting courtside, the Illini ran Rutgers (12-12, 2-9) out of the building, 91-60.

Trent Frazier helped the Illini build a 41-22 lead with five three pointers in the first half. From there on out the floodgates were open.

Illinois (12-11, 2-8) landed the knock out punch early in the second, and led by as many as 43 points against the Big Ten's number one ranked scoring defense.

Kipper Nichols, in just his second career start, posted a game high 19 points. Illinois scored 37 points of 25 turnovers, and held leading scorer Corey Sanders to just 10 points.

Illinois will look to make it three wins in a row at No. 17 Ohio State on Sunday.