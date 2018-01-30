Store armed robbery prompts manhunt

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Bloomington.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, police say a man went into Risques, located at 1506 N. Main St., with a gun and demanded money from a worker. They say he then left the scene in a westbound direction with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers are describing the suspect as black, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 in height and about 170 pounds. Police say the person has a slender build.

Police want anyone with information on the armed robbery to call Bloomington Detective Todd McClusky at (309)434-2380. Anonymous tips can go to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111.

Police say a call that leads to an arrest and indictment could mean a reward of up to $1,000.