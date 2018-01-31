St. Teresa, Meridian punch tickets to CIC Tournament finals

TUSCOLA -- The finals of the Central Illinois Conference tournament are set after No. 1 seed St. Teresa knocked off No. 3 seed Clinton 54-36 and No. 5 seed Meridian overcame a late Tuscola push to escape the No. 8 seeded Warriors 54-51 on Tuesday night in their home gym.



St. Teresa was buoyed by Isaiah Bond and Manny Green's 18 points apiece, while Clinton's Seth Westfall had 13 points.



Meridian was led by junior Garrett Meisenhelter's 22 points, while sophomore Jacob Jones contributed 18 points. The win came after the Warriors shook up the bracket in the opening round in a win over No. 1 seed Shelbyville.



The tournament finals are set for Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in Tuscola, while the third place game featuring Clinton and Tuscola will be at 6 p.m.