St. Teresa, Meridian punch tickets to CIC Tournament finals

St. Teresa, Meridian punch tickets to CIC Tournament finalsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Man exposed himself to, kissed minor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man sexually abused a family member in the Decatur area.
-
Police: Woman tried to set man on fire, burned floor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a woman tried to set her boyfriend on fire in Decatur.
-
$1.4 million dollar donation to aid jail, autopsies
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): The Macon County Jail could see a $1.4 million donation.
-
Piano teacher charged with sexual assault arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they have arrested a piano teacher accused of sexual assault.
-
Sex offender concerns place district under fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Parents of Decatur students say their children played sports with an alleged sex offender.
-
Missing 16-year-old Illinois girl found dead along roadway
GRANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing northern Illinois teenager and they're investigating the death as a homicide.
-
Crossbow thief strikes again at CVS
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was arrested for stealing a crossbow from Rural King is in trouble again.
-
State hashes out details for the legalization of recreational marijuana
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Heather Steans are the driving for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois.
-
Blue moon, supermoon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.
-
Store armed robbery prompts manhunt
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Bloomington.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Man exposed himself to, kissed minor
-
$1.4 million dollar donation to aid jail, autopsies
-
Police: Woman tried to set man on fire, burned floor
-
Sex offender concerns place district under fire
-
State hashes out details for the legalization of recreational marijuana
-
Evening Forecast
-
St. Teresa, Meridian punch tickets to CIC Tournament finals
-
Jewelry theft suspect busted for marijuana
-
Local athletic director killed early Sunday morning
-
Woman with dementia missing in Illinois
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-