St. Teresa, Meridian punch tickets to CIC Tournament finals

Posted:
St. Teresa's Isaiah Bond gets back on defense after laying in a basket on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' win over Clinton in the CIC semifinals. St. Teresa's Isaiah Bond gets back on defense after laying in a basket on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' win over Clinton in the CIC semifinals.

TUSCOLA -- The finals of the Central Illinois Conference tournament are set after No. 1 seed St. Teresa knocked off No. 3 seed Clinton 54-36 and No. 5 seed Meridian overcame a late Tuscola push to escape the No. 8 seeded Warriors 54-51 on Tuesday night in their home gym.

St. Teresa was buoyed by Isaiah Bond and Manny Green's 18 points apiece, while Clinton's Seth Westfall had 13 points.

Meridian was led by junior Garrett Meisenhelter's 22 points, while sophomore Jacob Jones contributed 18 points. The win came after the Warriors shook up the bracket in the opening round in a win over No. 1 seed Shelbyville.

The tournament finals are set for Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in Tuscola, while the third place game featuring Clinton and Tuscola will be at 6 p.m.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More