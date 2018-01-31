4 arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Four people are facing drug charges after being arrested in Bloomington.

Members of the BPD’s Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit conducted a drug investigation into ongoing illegal activity on Thursday.

59-year-old Sharon McCarty of Bloomington, 56-year-old Billy King of Bloomington, 50-year-old David Hardy of Bloomington, and 46-year-old Carrie Johnson of Danville were arrested for possession of meth under five grams.

A search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of West Washington St.

Meth and drug paraphernalia were seized as evidence.

McCarty, King, Hardy, and Johnson were taken to the McLean County Jail.