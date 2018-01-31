Polar Plunge celebrates 19 years in Illinois

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Illinois Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, March 3. 

Brave plungers will dive into Lake Decatur to support the Special Olympics.

Everyone is encouraged to form teams of at least five plunges and come in costume. 

All participants in the group must collect a minimum of $100 in donations. 

This is the 19 year of the Illinois Polar Plunge. During this time, more than 66,000 people have raise more than $18.4 million for the cause.

You can register for the event at www.plungeillinois.com or by calling Joanie Keys at 217-428-9255. 

