Springfield summer food program needs sponsors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in Springfield needs your help to get healthy meals to kids.

SFSP is looking for additional sponsors to help fill gaps in access to healthy food.

“Hunger does not take a summer break,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith pointed out.

For every 100 kids nationally who got meals through the National School Lunch Programs in the 2015-2016 school year, only 15 received meals over the summer.

SFSP provides nutritious meals to kids and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. Families can find the nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163.

Those interested in becoming sponsors should call (800) 545-7892.

Participation in one training session is required to become a sponsor. You can register by clicking HERE.

Workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Feb. 28 in Marion

March 21 in Alsip

April 4 in Fairview Heights

April 11 in Schaumburg

April 25 in Peoria

May 16 in Springfield