ISP share wild photo of I-72 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A shocking photo shows how a driver launched his vehicle from I-72 eastbound onto the guardrail at Route 47.

Illinois State Police District 10 Pesotum shared pictures of the crash on Facebook.

Police said the driver was going extremely fast on slick roads Friday.

He went across eastbound lanes, across the grass median, across westbound lands, and up the grass hill to Route 47.

The driver was given tickets for going to fast for conditions and failure to wear a seat belt.