Firefighters respond to fire in Rosemond

ROSEMOND, Ill. (WAND) -  A home caught fire in Rosemond Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. fire fighters were called to 203 Mason Road. Fire fighters say when they arrived, the front of the home and the living room were engulfed in flames. 

The fire was caused by a heat lamp.

The heat lamp, which was located outside the home, caught fire. The wind blew the flames into the home.

Two adults and one child safely escaped the flames through a window. Their three cats were also rescued. 

No injuries were reported. 

