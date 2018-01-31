HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital starts ER renovation

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is starting phased renovations of its emergency department.

The outpatient entrance is being closed and relocated to the Prairie Heart Institute entrance. The emergency entrance will remain open.

This is the first phase of a three-phased renovation of the ER.

The renovation will provide more safety, security, and privacy for patients. Phase one will start Feb. 6.

The Emergency Department will expand its square footage from 8,000 square feet to 13,000 square feet and will include 17 private rooms.