Man found guilty of battering a police officer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man was found guilty of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Jacob Davis will be sentenced on March 27.

Last November, Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Davis became aggressive with a deputy and struck him in the mouth.

