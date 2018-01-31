Train catches fire in Pana

Posted:

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A train caught fire in Pana.

Crews told WAND a grass fire ignited some of the cars on the train.

Cars could be seen smoldering, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

