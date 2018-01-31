Macoupin County searching for missing woman

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is missing in Macoupin County.

Officials are looking for 37-year-old Denita Hedden of Royal Lakes.

She was reported missing by her roommate. She has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. when she left home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 854-3135 Ex. 1 or Macoupin and Montgomery County CrimeStoppers at (800) 352-0136.

