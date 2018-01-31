Eisenhower High School students compete in poetry competition

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Students from Eisenhower High School are competing in a poetry competition.

The 7th annual Poetry Out Loud competition is being held Wednesday night at 5:30 in the EHS auditorium.

Nine EHS students are competing for the honor of moving on to the regional competition in Springfield.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More