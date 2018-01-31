Prosecutors OK with trial delay for Brendt Christensen

Posted:
Brendt Christensen, 28 Brendt Christensen, 28

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Prosecutors say they are OK if the trial against Brendt Christensen is delayed.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping resulting in death of Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar to the University of Illinois.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said they have no objections on delaying the trial date. Christensen’s attorneys filed to vacate all existing deadlines and trial dates.

Prosecutors say they will continue to work with the defense on how much time each side needs to prepare for the trial.  

Zhang went missing on June. Christensen has been in federal custody for the crime since June 30. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 27 in Urbana. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More