Prosecutors OK with trial delay for Brendt Christensen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Prosecutors say they are OK if the trial against Brendt Christensen is delayed.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping resulting in death of Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar to the University of Illinois.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said they have no objections on delaying the trial date. Christensen’s attorneys filed to vacate all existing deadlines and trial dates.

Prosecutors say they will continue to work with the defense on how much time each side needs to prepare for the trial.

Zhang went missing on June. Christensen has been in federal custody for the crime since June 30. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 27 in Urbana.