Extension cord sparks, destroys mobile home

Posted: Updated:

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – An extension cord fire caused a mobile home to burn down.

Firefighters say it happened at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 31 Bayadier Drive, an address located near Lake Pana. The extension cord had two refrigerators plugged into it before it sparked. Flames began to spread in the kitchen area.

Investigators say the fire destroyed the mobile home. Two dogs inside of it did not survive.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

Firefighters say Tower Hill and Oconee fire departments assisted at the scene.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More