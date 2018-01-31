Extension cord sparks, destroys mobile home

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – An extension cord fire caused a mobile home to burn down.

Firefighters say it happened at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 31 Bayadier Drive, an address located near Lake Pana. The extension cord had two refrigerators plugged into it before it sparked. Flames began to spread in the kitchen area.

Investigators say the fire destroyed the mobile home. Two dogs inside of it did not survive.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

Firefighters say Tower Hill and Oconee fire departments assisted at the scene.