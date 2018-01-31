Lake Land College apologizes for false alarm tweet about threat on campus

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College students got a scare Wednesday morning.

A test of the schools emergency alert system went out on the college's twitter account.

Officials at the college said the tweet was a mistake, and the school did not have a threat of danger.

They apologized for the false alert.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More