Springfield Airbnb could face new tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Airbnbs in Springfield might soon face a new tax.  

The Springfield City Council is moving forward to add online travel companies like Airbnb under the city's hotel motel tax.

The tax move could bring about $15,000 to the city.

In 2017, almost 3,000 people stayed in Springfield using Airbnb.

