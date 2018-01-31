Champaign County nursing home needs help to make payroll

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County will need to help a nursing home make payroll.

SAK Management said it will not be able to make payroll this month for the county nursing home.

The county treasurer said his staff is prepared to make a $170,000 advance to the nursing home.

The county is currently accepting bids for a group to purchase the home.

Bids for its purchase are due by Feb. 28.