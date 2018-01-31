Champaign County nursing home needs help to make payroll

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County will need to help a nursing home make payroll.

SAK Management said it will not be able to make payroll this month for the county nursing home.

The county treasurer said his staff is prepared to make a $170,000 advance to the nursing home.

The county is currently accepting bids for a group to purchase the home.  

Bids for its purchase are due by Feb. 28.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More