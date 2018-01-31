Safer, effective CPR at center of upgrade

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign firefighters are trying out new equipment to help with CPR responses.

On Twitter, the department shared its training with what’s called the Lucas Chest Compression System. Firefighters hope to use it across the department for “effective and uninterrupted” CPR when cardiac arrest victims are involved.

The Lucas CPR website says its technology delivers efficient chest compressions that do a better job of meeting scientific guidelines than manual compressions can. Lucas leaders say the use of hands isn't always good enough because people get tired in the process.

First responders say the Lucas system can ensure patient safety in the back of an ambulance.

Champaign firefighters have not said when they might start using the Lucas system in the field.

