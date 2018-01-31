Governor: Illinois must 'roll up the sleeves' with economy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered his “State of the State” address on Wednesday in Springfield.

He spent a wide portion of the speech talking about how the economy in Illinois can improve. He focused on the need to create jobs, saying he wants to create policies that will attract billions of dollars in investments to the state. He says he wants people in Illinois to have the freedom to build and add to the state financially.

The governor pointed out the impact the state’s 1.2 million small businesses, 72 thousand farms and 36 Fortune 500 companies have created, adding there is even more that can be done.

“It takes a collaborative effort, a forget about the politics and roll up the sleeves kind of approach,” Rauner said. “It requires a laser-like focus on economic development and job creation and a bipartisan dedication to restore public trust.”

Critics say Rauner’s speech seemed to be more concerned with playing to the Chicago media than it did with economic issues.