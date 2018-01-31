Program aim to teach kids defenses against fires, sexual assaults

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A new program aims to teach children defense tactics for potentially dangerous situations.

"It's an empowerment program that teaches kids about personal safety," Tegan Stynoski, the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Program Coordinator with Carle Hospital, says.

RadKIDS, a national program, is now being offered at Carle.

"The recent community health needs assessment that Carle did found that violence was a significant problem and a priority problem in our area," Stynoski says.

The program is for kids from per-kindergarten to 12 years old. It teaches personal safety ranging from fire safety to sexual assault and domestic violence.

The kids learn things like defensive stances.

"Their arm goes up, their leg goes back, and they put their stop signs out," Stynoski demonstrates. "This is kind of where their stance is."

And they learn vocal cues.

"They learn [to yell], 'Stay back! You're not my mom!' and 'Stay back! You're not my dad!' so that if they're out in public and they're arguing with somebody they can make sure that everybody else hears them and knows that something is not right in whatever argument is going on," Stynoski says.

They also learn about inappropriate touching.

"Unwanted touch - which is somebody that touches you - it just makes you feel uncomfortable or bad on the inside," Stynoski explains to the kids in the program. "It doesn't always hurt but it doesn't make you feel good, it makes you feel bad or icky and that's kind of the way we talk about it with the kids."

The program teaches kids never to feel ashamed and to always tell someone. They urge kids to keep telling people until someone listens.

If you'd like to enroll your kid in the program, call Carle.