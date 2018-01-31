Deputies, health department raid Decatur home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.

Sanders made food in his home to give to the homeless and sell to friends. But the Health Department searched his home and confiscated his cooking equipment due to a lack of proper permits.

Last year, Sanders’ home caught on fire and many in the Decatur community came together to raise funds to get him back on his feet.

But deputies say it is illegal to sell food from your home without the proper licenses.

“It’s a health issue with people consuming foods,” said Lt. Jamie Belcher. “[The Health Department] wants to make sure the food is actually consumable.”

The health department ruled Sanders was in violation of the cottage food law.

The law went into effect in 2012 and grants small business owners the ability to make certain foods in their home and sell them for profit. But the law only allows certain baked goods, jams/jellies and fruit butters — and those products can only be sold at a farmer’s market.

We reached out to Sanders for comment but have not yet heard back.