Protesters demand minimum wage bump in Illinois

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans gathered Wednesday to protest the state’s current minimum wage laws.

A “Fight For 15” protest happened Wednesday at the State Capitol. Protesters want Illinois to raise its rate from $8.25 an hour to $15.

“If we want to talk about market values of degrees and what that means, that’s a different conversation,” said Illinois State University Ph.D. candidate Trevor Rickert. “But if we are talking about what it means to be able to make it, we all need a raise.”

Fast food workers at the rally said $8.25 an hour isn’t enough to live on. A student spoke up and said food and housing should be a given right for everyone.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill in 2017 that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More