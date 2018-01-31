Protesters demand minimum wage bump in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans gathered Wednesday to protest the state’s current minimum wage laws.

A “Fight For 15” protest happened Wednesday at the State Capitol. Protesters want Illinois to raise its rate from $8.25 an hour to $15.

“If we want to talk about market values of degrees and what that means, that’s a different conversation,” said Illinois State University Ph.D. candidate Trevor Rickert. “But if we are talking about what it means to be able to make it, we all need a raise.”

Fast food workers at the rally said $8.25 an hour isn’t enough to live on. A student spoke up and said food and housing should be a given right for everyone.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill in 2017 that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour.