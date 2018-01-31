Police on high alert for drunk driving during Super Bowl

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Drivers are asked to be aware of a higher police presence on Super Bowl weekend.

Illinois State Police in District 10 say they will be bumping up patrols on the weekend of Super Bowl 52. Troopers say they will be moving through areas known for high fatality rates and conducting roadside safety checks.

“Our troopers are dedicated to traffic safety and will be highly visible,” said ISP Captain Louis Kink. “We have zero tolerance for impaired driving. If you see a suspected impaired driver, please call 911.”

State police say last year’s Super Bowl weekend ended with 1,744 FATAL-4 citations. Those can include DUI, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Troopers say people who drive impaired on Super Bowl weekend should expect to be pulled over. Drivers should also change lanes whenever possible and slow down if they encounter cars parked on the side of the road with flashing lights.

Troopers also say people should plan ahead and designate a sober driver if they go out to watch the game somewhere.

