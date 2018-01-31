Restaurants to help children stay fed with 'Burger of the Month'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A company with locations in Illinois is working to stop children from going hungry.

Scotty’s Brewhouse, an Indiana company with a location in Champaign, says it will contribute $1 to No Kid Hungry for every “Burger of the Month” a customer buys. That promotion starts on Feb. 1 when the company launches its first specialty burger this year.

“We have been a part of the Dine Out for No Kid Hungry campaign each September for the past few years,” said Chris Martin, Brand President of Scotty’s Brewhouse. “Child hunger is such an important cause (and) we wanted to do more than just make a one-time donation each year. When you realize just one dollar can provide up to 10 meals for a hungry child, you want to impact as many kids a possible.”

No Kid Hungry works to make sure children in schools have breakfast to eat at school if they come from a home where food isn’t always on the table. Its website says 2.8 million children have benefited from the launch of the program.

“We are excited to team up with Scotty’s Brewhouse in the effort to end child hunger,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at No Kid Hungry. “The No Kid Hungry campaign has connected kids with over 775 million meals and with the help of Scotty’s Brewhouse, we can make no kid hungry a reality in the U.S.”

Scotty’s says the first specialty burger will be called the Slamma’ Jamma’ Buttermilk Biscuit Burger. It will include a pepper-crusted bacon-sausage burger with cheddar cheese, a fried egg and strawberry jalapeno jam in a jumbo buttermilk biscuit.