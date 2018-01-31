Intersection crash sends 2 to Decatur hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A crash at a Decatur intersection sent two people to the hospital.

Police say a Chrysler and Toyota were involved in the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say the Chrysler was moving westbound on Pershing Road when the driver failed to turn left at the intersection with North MacArthur Road.

Officers say two people in the Toyota, including a woman of an unknown age and a 14-year-old passenger, went to a Decatur hospital for treatment. One of them complained about a possible ankle or leg injury.

Police say they cited the 21-year-old Chrysler driver for failing to yield and driving with a suspended license.

WAND-TV will update this story with developments as they are released.

