'Super blue blood moon' appears over Earth

(WAND) – Americans watched a spectacle unfold in the sky on Wednesday morning.

A phenomenon called a “super blue blood moon” appeared over the planet in the early morning. It was difficult for people in central Illinois to see because of cloudy skies.

This blood moon happens during a total eclipse when the moon is close to the earth and appears at a larger size. This particular alignment gives the moon at red tint, but it’s called a blue moon for reasons other than it’s actual color.

“Unless you have a full moon right at the beginning of the month, it’s very rare to have one at the end of the month also,” said Casey Watson, an associate professor at Millikin University. “So that’s why the ‘once in a blue moon’ expression arose.”

NASA leaders say it won’t happen again until 2037.