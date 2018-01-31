How will 'The Smiths' merge offensive identities?

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith has a track record of success running spread offenses with dual-threat quarterbacks. "I think the hardest skill to do in football is tackle a skill kid in open field ... so we're going to try to get guys out in space."

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is known for run-heavy offenses featuring a balanced, traditional approach, at least to Bears fans.



So what happens when you mix an offensive mind at coordinator that helped groom the likes of explosive dual-threat forces Denard Robinson (Michigan), Pat White (West Virginia) and emerging superstar Khalil Tate (Arizona)?



That's a question on the minds of many Illini fans, who are enticed by Rod Smith's history of eye-popping numbers as he worked his way from an All-American quarterback under Rich Rodriguez at Division-II Glenville State to college programs like South Florida, Michigan, Indiana and Arizona.



"The Smiths" lay out their shared vision for the Illini offense in the above video.