FDA: No answers yet on SIU researcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not responded to a series of questions from Senator Chuck Grassley about a researcher at SIU School of Medicine.

Grassley sent the letter to leadership of the FDA, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office for Human Research Protections, asking for information about investigations into reports that researcher William Halford conducted an unapproved study of an experimental vaccine. Grassley asked for a response by January 18.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WAND, FDA staff say they have not issued a response to the letter and suggested sending another request in a month or two, since “a response may be issued at that point.”

SIU has responded to a letter sent by Grassley. SIU officials say they are still investigating Halford’s work.