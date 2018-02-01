Real estate entrepreneurship offered to all residents of Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Township is opening the doors of opportunity for aspiring real estate agents.

Real Estate Entrepreneurship classes will begin its second series of free classes on Feb. 1.

The classes will be held every Thursday night until March 1.

Professionals in the business of real estate, construction, renovation, financing, leasing, selling and ownership will come and speak to the class.

Supervisor Lisa Stanley said the purpose of the program is to inspire minorities and females to pursue careers in real estate ownership and development.

All classes begin at 6:30pm and end at 8 pm. The classes will be held at the township hall offices.

The classes are free and open to all residents of Macon County.

To register , you can reach Lisa Stanley at 217-429-5284.