Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for an attempted burglary suspect in Springfield.

Police say in the early morning hours on Jan. 10 a suspect attempted to rob a gaming parlor. The attempted burglary happened at Triple Play Gaming Parlor, located in the 1300 block of Stevenson Drive.

The sheriff’s office believes the person responsible may have been interrupted while the crime was happening.

Officials are hoping that someone saw something unusual at the time.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.