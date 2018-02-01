Judge responds to request to delay Brendt Christensen trial

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Just one day after federal prosecutors gave the OK for the trial against Brendt Christensen to be delayed the judge has responded.

Judge Colin Stirling Bruce, said he will give both sides until Feb. 7 to submit documents to push back the original scheduled trial date. Both parties will have to file their paperwork to the court by 11:59 p.m. The paperwork must include a proposed start date for the trial and an estimate on how long they expect the trial to take.

A final pretrial in the case was set for Feb. 12, the judge has changed the pretrial to a status conference, where he will make his decision to move the trial date.

Christensen is currently in custody on charges of kidnapping resulting in death of Yingying Zhang, who was a visiting scholar to the University of Illinois. She went missing on June 9 and her body has never been found.