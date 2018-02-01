Phishing scam targeting Netflix users

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.(WAND) — A scam for Netflix users could make its way to your email box. 

Police in Grand Rapids Michigan recently posted a public notice of an email phishing scam  targeting Netflix users. According to the post, an email from a fake account has been circulating to many customers, alerting them to the deactivation of their accounts. 

The email tells customers that their account was deactivated because the company could not validate billing information. Then users are prompted to click a link and enter personal information, including their credit card number. 

According to police, the email is not creditable. If you get an email like this you are urged not to click the links. 

