Decatur Civic Center arena to get new name

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Civic Center Arena will soon have a new name. 

On Thursday Feb 8., the public is invited to the Civic Center for a very important announcement. At 10 a.m. Decatur Civic Center officials will be joined by Ameren Illinois' and Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe to announce a new partnership. 

The partnership will be between Ameren and the Civic Center Arena. The name will change to Ameren Illinois Arena. 

The Civic Center opened in 1980 and is home to the City of Decatur offices, Theatre 7 and Decatur Youth Hockey Association. It also holds the annual Home Lawn and Garden Show along with other popular events. 

