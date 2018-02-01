Owner of roofing company guilty of visa fraud, harboring illegal aliens

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of a local roofing company had been found guilty of visa fraud and harboring illegal aliens.

Edwin J. Gire, owner of Gire Roofing, Inc. and its corporate parent, Grayson Enterprises, Inc. of Champaign was found guilty Wednesday.

The judge said the business property at 309 West Hensley Road in Champaign was used to facilitate harboring of illegal aliens. The judge ruled the property is subject to forfeiture.

Gire submitted four I-129 petitions to the Department of Homeland Security seeking to hire H-2B visa workers. Attached to the petitions were fraudulent roofing contracts to justify the number of H-2B visa workers requested.

Contracts detailed roofing jobs that customers never agreed to and contained forged signatures.

Gire also allowed three people who he knew were in the country illegally to live in a building owned by the company. The judge said Gire did this to make the job attractive to them, even though he was paying them less than the applicable prevailing wage.

Gire faces more than ten years in prison and up to $253,000 in fines. He will be sentenced on June 4.

