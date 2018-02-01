Decline in IL teen pregnancies leads to millions in public savings

Posted:

(WAND) - A campaign to prevent unplanned teen pregnancies in Illinois has already saved the state more than $170 million.

The state has spent more than two decades investing in prevention programs and services. It has led to significant declines in the number of unplanned pregnancies and birth rates among teens.

There was a public savings of $179 million in 2015 alone.

Since 1991, the teen birth rate has declined 67-percent.

