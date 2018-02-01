People using anti-diarrheal drug to get high

The Federal Drug Administration is cracking down on reports of people using an anti-diarrheal medicine to get high.

The FDA has received multiple reports of people using Imodium to get high, something they say can be extremely dangerous.

In a memo, the FDA said it is working with manufacturers to use blister packs and other single-dose packaging to limit the number of doses in a package.

Taking too much Imodium can give people abnormal heart rhythms, cause them pass out, or even die.

Read the FDA's full memo HERE.