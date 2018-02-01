Mattoon man arraigned in crash that killed 10-year-old

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man has been arraigned in a deadly distracted-driving crash that killed a 10-year-old little girl.

37-year-old Steven Kruse was arraigned on six felony counts stemming from the June 8 crash on Interstate 57 near Champaign. Caitlin Conner of Camargo was killed. Her older sister and grandmother were injured.

Kruse's attorney said he wants to hear the evidence the state has.

Kruse has been allowed to remain free on his own recognizance and has a hearing set for Feb. 14.

He had been issued a traffic ticket immediately after the accident, but more serious charges were filed Jan. 17 after officials said they received accident reconstruction reports that allegedly show he was using his phone at the time of the crash.

He's charged with reckless homicide, aggravated use of an electronic communication device, and aggravated reckless driving.

Officials said Kruse was traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone when he looked away to pick up his cell phone and crashed. He slammed into the back of the vehicle Caitlin and her family was in and pushed it into the back of a stopped semi.

Kruse's attorney said he is "very, very sorry" for what happened and expressed condolences to Caitlin's family on Kruse's behalf.