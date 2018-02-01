Grants available to fund history-based projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – People interested in taking on projects with historic meaning can apply for grants.

The Sangamon County Historical Society says the application process is now open for $1,000 grants. The organization says the projects it chooses to fund need to “preserve and promote interest” in Sangamon County’s history.

The society gave several grants out in 2017, including one for the Springfield and Central Illinois African-American History Museum as it created an exhibit about early African-American settlements. Other grants went to the Pleasant Plains Historical Society, the Springfield Art Association of Edwards Place and the Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation.

Online applications can be found at this link. Just follow it and click on “Grant Program”.

SCHS says people can also mail forms to:

Sangamon County Historical Society

Special Projects Committee

P.O. Box 9744

Springfield, IL 62791-9744

The organization says it will announce grant winners at its annual June dinner. Call (217)525-1961 to learn more.