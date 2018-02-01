Champaign principal resigning to "focus on family"

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The principal of Centennial High School has announced he is resigning his position to, "focus on family."

Brian Riegler announced his resignation effective June 30.

"Some of you may know that my family is not here in Champaign with me," he said in an e-mail to staff, students, and parents. "It is now time for me to go home to the Chicago suburbs and focus on my family."

Riegler started last July 1. Previously, he was the principal of Waukegan High School and served more than 31 years in the Navy.

Riegler said traveling and deployments in his military career have been difficult for him and his family.

Altamont's superintendent, Jeff Fritchtnitch, also left his job. He has accepted the same position in the Mt. Zion school district.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More