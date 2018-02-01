Champaign principal resigning to "focus on family"

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The principal of Centennial High School has announced he is resigning his position to, "focus on family."

Brian Riegler announced his resignation effective June 30.

"Some of you may know that my family is not here in Champaign with me," he said in an e-mail to staff, students, and parents. "It is now time for me to go home to the Chicago suburbs and focus on my family."

Riegler started last July 1. Previously, he was the principal of Waukegan High School and served more than 31 years in the Navy.

Riegler said traveling and deployments in his military career have been difficult for him and his family.

Altamont's superintendent, Jeff Fritchtnitch, also left his job. He has accepted the same position in the Mt. Zion school district.