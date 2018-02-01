Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.

According to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, an inspection showed a rodent infestation where packaging was corrupted, feces piles were on shelves as well as chewed debris. The health department labeled the infestation as severe. The store was forced to close and attack the rodent problem. County Market will not be allowed to open until the Health Department approves in a follow up inspection.

WAND News also obtained complaints filed to the health department by customers. In one report to the health department a customer reported seeing a live mouse on a jar of peanut butter. She also reported that she picked up a bag of pet food and urine and feces was running along the shelf.

One customer complained saying, "chip aisle has strong odor of urine and store is very dirty and shelves throughout the store have mice feces. She went to pick up bags of Cheetos, and when she did, the bags had holes in them."

One complaint filed to the health department said the caller grabbed a bag of bread and a mouse crawled out.

In another report, a customer said she spoke with an employee about products having mice holes, the employee allegedly told the customer they knew they had a mice problem.

County Market tells WAND News they are working with the health department to clean up the store and hope to be back open Friday.

