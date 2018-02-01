Springfield distribution company under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield-based distribution practice is under investigation.

Early this week, the president and CEO of H.D. Smith got a letter from Congress.

It has been reported the company has been supplying West Virginia with high amounts of opioid-related drugs. 

In 2015, West Virginia had the largest opioid death rate in the nation.

H.D. Smith responded to the public by saying "the company works with its upstream manufacturing and downstream pharmacy partners to guard the integrity of the supply chain, and to improve patient outcomes." 

The opioid epidemic takes 91 lives every day in the United States. 

