7 Carson's department stores closing in Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Seven different Carson's department stores in Illinois are closing, including some in our area.

50 stores are closing nationwide.

The locations in Illinois closing include:

Carson's Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora

Carson's, Riverside Plaza, Chicago

Carson's, Village Mall, Danville

Carson's, Northland Plaza, DeKalb

Carson's Clearance Center, Village Plaza, Morton Grove

Bergner's, Sheridan Village, Peoria

Carson's, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg

Store closing sales will start on Thursday and continue for ten to 12 weeks.

